10 Things Your Grocer Doesn't Want You to Know

" " What is your grocer not telling you? Noel Hendrickson/Digital Vision/ Thinkstock

Every single day, about 32 million Americans go grocery shopping. We spend an average of about 40 minutes at the store, and we buy everything from toilet paper to T-bone steaks.

The grocery store is chock full of information. What's on sale this week? How about a two-for-one deal? Double-coupons? Everywhere you look, you see a sign advertising something. We read labels, we scan prices, we compare brands, we clip coupons, we read the store circular to find out the best deals.

Yep, our grocers have a lot of information to offer. But are they really telling us the whole story? If you want to be a smart shopper, take our list along with you the next time you visit the store. You may be surprised how it alters your shopping experience.

Grab that cart (not the one with the wonky wheel), and let's get started.