5 Super Salsa Recipes

Pico de gallo is one of the easiest salsas to prepare. The base is just raw tomatoes, onions, peppers and spices, but the recipe can be modified according to your personal taste. This spicy mango pico de gallo needs no sugar for sweetening, and since it isn't as liquid as other salsas, it can be eaten either as a saucy topping, a dip or even a salad.

Ingredients

1 mango

1/2 onion, finely chopped

2 jalapeno peppers, minced

1 green pepper, diced

4 large tomatoes, diced

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon triple sec

Salt and pepper, to taste

(Makes about 4 cups)

Directions

Combine the onion, peppers and tomatoes in a bowl with lime juice, cilantro and triple sec. To cut the mango, stand it on its end. Mangoes have a flat pit in the center, so cut down from the top on one side of the pit, then the other. Once you've separated the two sides, gently slice the mango horizontally and vertically without breaking the skin. Chunks should separate easily from the skin of a ripe mango, but you can cut any hangers-on with a small knife. Add to the pico de gallo mixture and serve immediately.