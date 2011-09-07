Top 5 Worst Things to Eat for Your Teeth

" " You can avoid cavities and cracked teeth by being careful about what you put in your mouth. artpartner-images /Photographer's Choice/ Getty Images

Our pearly whites are vital to our everyday being. They not only allow us to enjoy our favorite foods, but they're front and center in helping us attract attention just by flashing a smile.

If we want to keep your "32's" looking their best, we need to do all we can to keep them out of harm's way. And one way to do this is to be on the lookout for foods and drinks we consume on a regular basis that are harmful to our teeth. Just as there are foods that are good and bad for our waistlines, there are foods that are good and bad for our teeth.

So does this mean we have to stop eating those culprits cold turkey? No, says James Sarant, DMD, owner of The Carolina Dental Spa in Raleigh, N.C. "People can still enjoy their favorites but they should consume them in moderation and take the extra steps needed to protect their teeth."

Read on to learn about the top five worst things for your teeth -- and how to mitigate the damage.