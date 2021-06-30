Bitters Are the 'Spice Rack' of the Bar

Bitters, according to Beske, are high-proof spirits infused with fruits, herbs, spices and botanicals used to flavor cocktails. They're usually named for the ingredient responsible for the principal taste — think orange bitters and peach bitters. The alcoholic strength varies but is generally about 40 percent by volume.

There are two types of bitters: digestive bitters and cocktail bitters. When you drink digestive bitters, they help you digest your food, hence the name. These are more popular in Europe than North America, and they're typically sipped straight or on the rocks after a meal. Some of the most common digestive bitters include:

Amaro

Campari

Aperol

Jägermeister

Unicum

Cocktail bitters, on the other hand, are those mixed in cocktails. The flavors are much more concentrated than digestifs so they're rarely served straight. Some of the best cocktail bitters include:

Regans' Orange

Peychaud's

Angostura

Bittermens

The Bitter Truth

" " (L-r) Some of the best cocktail bitters include Regans' Orange, Peychaud's, Angostura Bitters, Bittermens and The Bitter Truth. Corresponding brands

For anyone just getting into mixology or interested in learning about "starter bitters," Beske says angostura is a given. Angostura bitters are the original aromatic bitters and the oldest bitters brand. They were the leaders when the cocktail industry essentially launched in the early 1800s. And it's not just that; angostura bitters are required for classic cocktails like the Manhattan and the Old-Fashioned.

Montgomery agrees and also suggests angostura as a good bitter to start learning with.

"I would start with angostura bitters as they are amongst the oldest, most traditional, and most often called for in classic cocktail recipes, but definitely experiment with others," she says.

"Cherry bark vanilla bitters is the way to go if I want to turn someone on to gin or a good whiskey sour," Beske says. "Hands down, it's the best bitters ever."