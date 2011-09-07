Fruit is Your Friend: Create a Tasty Fruit Salad

The next time you're trying to satisfy a sweet tooth, why not choose a sugary snack that's actually good for you? Fruits are full of sugar and they're so much better for your body than foods containing refined sugar. And very much unlike refined sugar, fruits are naturally rich in many different vitamins and minerals. A great way to get your family to eat more fruit is to create a tasty fruit salad. Make this decadent dish with a medley of different fruits and you're sure to get at least some of it down the hatch of even your largest fruity-phobe.

So, what to put in this delicious salad? Of course, the really sugary fruits like pineapple, bananas and grapes are delicious in a fruit salad, but you should try to add some other healthful options, too, like berries and melons. Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, are delicious additions to any fruit mélange, and they're a bonus because they're low in natural sugars and high in antioxidants. Watermelon is full of lycopene and cantaloupe is loaded with beta carotene, both of which are also powerful antioxidants. Citrus fruits, like oranges and grapefruits, will give you your vitamin C fix, while crispy apples lend a nice texture to a fruit salad. Plus, they're high in fiber, and studies have shown that fiber increases your lifespan, which explains the old adage "an apple a day keeps the doctor away."