How to Make Buttermilk

Buttermilk is an ingredient used in hundreds of recipes. From breakfast to lunch to dinner, buttermilk, can replace regular milk to give your food a tart flavor. The taste of buttermilk pancakes is a favorite of many. Many people use buttermilk in fried chicken batters to keep the chicken moist as well as add flavor. Buttermilk only takes a few minutes to make. You need only follow one of these two easy recipes and you'll have buttermilk ready to add to your favorite recipes in no time.

Traditional buttermilk

Ingredients:

1 cup (235 milliliter) whole milk

1 ½ tablespoons white vinegar or 1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice or 1 ¾ tablespoons cream of tartar

Here's what you do:

Pour the milk into a large glass or jar. Stir the white vinegar or lemon juice or cream of tartar into the milk. Let the mixture sit at room temperature for about 15 minutes, or until it curdles. Stir well before adding it to other recipes such as buttermilk pancakes or fried chicken marinade.

Alternative buttermilk substitute

Ingredients:

¾ cup (183 grams) plain white yogurt

¼ cup (60 milliliter) whole milk

Here's what you do:

Pour the plain white yogurt and the whole milk into a jar or large glass. Stir rapidly until the yogurt and milk combine into a smooth mixture. Let sit at room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes before adding to your recipe.