Top 10 Wine Country Gardens

" " While the actual drink may be your focus, wine gardens also offer stunning arrays of seasonal blooms. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

With their rolling hills, big skies and lush flora stretching for miles, wine regions offer unmatched scenic serenity ideal for a day-long respite or week-long getaway. Wine tasting tours draw millions of visitors each year. But these days, there's more to a wine country visit than tipping stemware. Many wineries are turning some of their plentiful acreage into spectacular gardens that host weddings, anniversaries and reunions, or simply expand a traveler's wine tour experience.

Let's have a look at 10 eye-popping wine country gardens.