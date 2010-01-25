5 Decadent Valentine's Day Desserts

This is a dessert that's super easy to make with a lot of variations for delivering the delish melted chocolate to your mouth. If you're looking for a lighter bite, fruits such as strawberries, apples, banana slices, pineapple chunks and seedless grapes are perfect for chocolate fondue. Just be sure to drizzle some lemon juice over the apple and banana slices to keep them from browning. You can also add chopped nuts, such as almonds or pecans, to give the fondue a little texture. Or, if you want to make it more dessertlike, you can use angel food cake, cookies or even marshmallows and graham crackers for a variation on s'mores. If you're in a pinch, you can melt the chocolate over a double boiler, but a fondue pot will keep it hot while allowing you to take it out of the kitchen.

Ingredients:

dipping food of choice

16 ounces dark, sweet or semi-sweet chocolate

1 1/2 cups light cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Pound chocolate bar into smaller pieces and add them to fondue pot. Pour in cream and stir constantly until the mixture is melted. This will keep the chocolate from getting lumpy. Add vanilla extract and give it a good stir.

