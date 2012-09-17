Beyond Boxed Chocolate and Vanilla: 7 Wild and Delicious Birthday Cake Ideas

" " Think outside the cake mix box when choosing a cake flavor. Annabelle Breakey/ Getty Images

The average American is expected to live into their 70s which means that most people have at least 70 opportunities to eat birthday cake. While chocolate and vanilla cakes taste great, it seems crazy to waste all those cake opportunities on these classic flavors year after year, especially when there are so many amazing cake flavors to be discovered and enjoyed. Think outside of the cake mix box and try a different flavor at least every few years. Life is exciting and the cake that celebrates it should be too!