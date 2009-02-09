Ultimate Guide to the Campania Wine Region

" " The Campania wine region includes wineries in Naples, Capri, Pompeii and Ischia -- all located along the lovely Amalfi coast. See our collection of wine pictures. iStockphoto/Angelafoto

­Wine drinkers run the gamut, as far as drinking preferences go. Some will gulp down whatever­ bottle (or box!) is open, while others spend their lifetimes filling wine cellars with rare bottles that will never be opened. Most people fall somewhere in between, sipping a glass here or there and knowing whether they best enjoy a Cabernet or a Chardonnay. But die-hard wine connoisseurs are a breed of their own, searching the world for the best glass and the richest color, aroma and flavor. Where the wine is, they will go, and often they find themselves touring vineyards in the Campania region of Italy.

Glorious Italy. The boot. Ciao, bella! There are so many things to learn about this fascinating country. And though Italy is known for its delicious pastas and sauces, beautiful language and breathtaking archi­tecture, nothing quite tantalizes the soul like the awe-inspiring vineyards of the coastal region of Campania. Visualize Italy as a boot. Campania is located at about where the front of the ankle would be. The region includes Naples, Capri, Pompeii and Isc­hia, all situated along the Amalfi Coast [sources Italyguides.it, Cellar Tours]. Welcome to wine country.

­You want reds? They got 'em. You want whites? They have those, too. Campania's history and culture have had a significant influence on the wine that's been produced in the region for centuries. In this article, you'll read about the origins of the region and its people, agriculture and famous wine varieties. You'll find out the significance of its name and how its physical geography has affected the region's economy and made the region a center for wine production.

Go ahead and pour that glass of vino. Now let's journey back to the days of the ancient Greeks to learn about the story of Campania and its wine.