Ultimate Guide to the Friuli-Venezia Giulia Wine Region

The view from Arcano castle near Udine, Italy, near the western border of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia wine region­.

­When you think of Italy, the immediate places that come to mind are probably Florence, Venice, Rome and Sicily. Though Italy is peninsular, your first thought of a body of water near Italy is no doubt the Mediterranean Sea. You might also think back to history and imagine Caesar reclin­ing­ on a couch while eating red grapes. One notable place you may not have heard of is the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region.

To give you a better sense of where this region is in relation to those other points of interest, the Friuli-Venezia Giulia is a small region in the northeastern corner. It has some coastline on the Adriatic Sea and also borders Austria and Slovenia. The location of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region has contributed to a rich past that sets it apart from the other Italian provinces. It may be a relatively small area of land, but within the border of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia Italian wine region there are diverse scenes to view. If you want to see water, you have the Adriatic Sea. If you want to look at mountains, you can look at the Alps. If you want something in between, there are plateaus and flatlands across the mainland [source: Italy World Club].

­Though the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region is generally an overlooked region in the Italian tourism scene, it produces some exceptional wines. Win­e enthusiasts regard this region as special because rather than having large-scale production centers, most of the wine producers are small but still pump out quality wines. The Friuli-Venezia Giulia region tends to have more weight as a white wine hotbed, though it should not be overlooked for other types of wine, such as light red.

