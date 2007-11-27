Garlic Questions

Q. Is it okay to use garlic cloves that have little green sprouts?

A. When a bit of green appears in the center of garlic cloves, it's an indication that the garlic has begun to age and is about to sprout. This green portion is harmless, but it does have a slightly bitter flavor and should be removed before the rest of the clove is used.

When buying garlic, look for large bulbs that are heavy and firm, with plump cloves. Squeeze the cloves gently to make sure the flesh still fills the papery skin and has not begun to shrivel.

Purchase only as much garlic as you need. As the garlic gets older, the shoots will become larger, eventually sprouting above the surface, and the cloves will become tough and rubbery, with a less than desirable flavor.