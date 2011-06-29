Ultimate Guide to Michigan Wine Country

Napa. Bordeaux. Chile. Italy. What do these locales have in common? They're all regions famous for their wines. Pinot noir, chardonnay, shiraz, merlot, pinot grigio and more come from vineyards all over the world, and each sip takes us somewhere exotic and delightful. Oenophiles -- that is, wine enthusiasts -- dream of taking trips abroad or across country to visit some of the world's best vineyards. But not everyone can afford to jet off to Chile or the Napa Valley when they want to visit wine country.
Luckily, the United States is full of hidden wine country gems, including the Michigan wine country. With nicknames like "The Wolverine State" and "The Great Lakes State," and its notoriety in car manufacturing, the state of Michigan might not always evoke thoughts of a perfect glass of riesling. But in truth, Michigan's wine country includes more than 14,000 acres of gorgeous vineyards and 80 wineries, as well as upscale restaurants. Plus, you can enjoy a wine country vacation in this neck of the woods for a fraction of the price it might cost to tour the more well-known wine regions, like Napa or Tuscany.
Advertisement
Sound alluring? Keep reading to learn more about Michigan wine.