Ultimate Guide to Mulled Wine

When it comes to wine, there are a seemingly endless number of options of varietals and flavor profiles. They can be fruity, dry or anywhere in between, and contain notes of everything from black pepper and blackberry to peach and tobacco.

Popular red wines like Cabernet Sauvignon and Zinfandel are known for their bold, full-bodied flavors. And then you have whites like Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio that typically have crisp, dry and refreshing finishes.

And then there's mulled wine, which is something that's altogether different. You're not likely to find it on store shelves because it's traditionally homemade. Around the holiday season especially, you may see this thick, spicy wine served on tables across Europe. Each country has its own version of mulled wine, which is made by mixing spices and sometimes liquors like brandy with red or white wines and serving it warm. Known for its aromatic qualities, every family has its own spin on this tasty and warming beverage.