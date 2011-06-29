Ultimate Guide to Wine Country Vacations

Contrary to popular belief, wine country vacations aren't only for wine connoisseurs. Between the breathtaking vineyard views, relaxing hotels, spas and fine dining options that are available to tourists in locations throughout the world, it's clear that wine is only part of the allure of these diverse destinations. Still, a basic appreciation of vino is necessary to get the most out of your trip, even if you're more of a causal fan than an aficionado. After all, knowing the difference between a pinot noir and a pinot gris will help you fully appreciate the diversity of flavors being offered.
Regardless of your level of wine expertise, there are an infinite amount of wine-related experiences available -- from enjoying the famous hospitality of Germany's Baden wine country to learning how Australia's shockingly non-traditional (but still delicious) kiwifruit wine is made. Of course, you don't have to trek across the globe to find a vineyard to visit. Fine wineries can be found all over the United States, from New York to California and everywhere in-between.
Advertisement
Before you call the nearest winemaker and begin making travel arrangements, however, head over to the next page to find out what kind of wine country vacation is right for you.