Herb Questions

Q. I have several recipes that call for herbes de Provence. What is this?

A. Herbes de Provence literally translates to "herbs from Provence," a region in the southern part of France. It's sold as an assortment of dried herbs and can be found in the spice aisle of your supermarket.

Although herbs in the mix can vary from brand to brand, mixes generally contain herbs that are common to the cooking style of the region. These usually include some mixture of basil, fennel seed, lavender, marjoram, rosemary, sage, summer savory, or thyme. Some brands also include bay leaves or oregano.

You can make your own herbes de Provence by mixing together equal amounts of each of the dried herbs and storing the blend in a bottle with your other spices and herbs. Personalize your mixture by selecting the herbs you particularly like.

Herbes de Provence can be used to season all types of meat, poultry, and vegetable dishes.