Ultimate Guide to the Piedmont Wine Region

Andrew Gunners/Digital Vision/Getty Images

­You love your wine, especially reds. You know all about the famous reds from Italy's big wine regions. But just as you hate shopping at generic big box stores, you hate drinking Italian wine that's mass-produced. If that sounds like you, it's time to put down your bottle and take a trip to learn about the boutique wines of the Piedmont wine region, located in the northwest corner of Italy. "Mass production" is a foreign term in this land.

If you love quality artisanal wines, you'll definitely want to try the wines of Piedmont. Piedmont has the most Denominazione di Origine Controllata (DOC) and Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita wines of any region in Italy. It also has the highest percentage of these officially designated wines.

­The Piedmont wine region of Italy is not just about producing spectacular boutique wines, but also about the entire gastronomic experience. This is where the Slow Food movement originated -- truly the antithesis of fast food, it focuses on preserving agriculture and local traditions. Not only is the region home to the tannin-rich Barolo and Barbaresc­o red wines, but also the famous white truffle. Red wines not your thing? You're in luck with Piedmont -- the light, sparkling sweet Moscato also finds its home here.

If you want to vicariously experience the richness of authentic artisanal Italy, this article is the right place for you. You'll learn about the Piedmont's history, culture and agriculture before brushing up on a few of the best wines in the region. Start by checking out the next page to learn about the Piedmont wine region's history and culture.