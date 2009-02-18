Ultimate Guide to the Sardinia Wine Region

" " Sardinia, located off the coast of the Mediterranean, is the second-largest island in Italy, after Sicily. See more wine pictures. David Madison/Digital Vision/ Getty Images

­If you like Italian wine, you'll love Sardinia -- even if you've never tasted a drop of wine from this Italian region.

The Sardinia wine region, located off the coast of the Mediterranean, is the second-largest island in Italy, after Sicily. But with unsophisticated wines and a heavy reliance on agriculture, it hasn't traditionally been in Italy's spotlight, especially for its grapes and vines. The region has attempted to diversify its workforce and to bring in industries and tourism, though it's too early to tell if Sardinia is on the path of success. However, don't feel too bad for Sardinia -- it's got a couple things going for it, including the 2004 discovery that turned the wine community on its head.

­Sardinia is now a bit of a jack-of-all-trades in the wine community. With a resurgent focus on its n­ative grapes, the region produces reds, whites and rosés. It also has several Denominazione di Origine Controllata (DOC) and one Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita (DOCG) wine [source: Sardegna]. These literal seals of approval signify that quality wines are emerging within the Sardinia region.

But back to that recent discovery. What news could possibly be great enough to shake up the wine community and provide the potential to turn around an impoverished region? It has a lot to do with the history of Sardinia, grapes and wine as a whole. So read the next section about the Sardinia wine region's history and culture, where you'll learn what 2004 discovery surprised wine enthusiasts everywhere.