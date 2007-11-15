Spice Questions

A. Pumpkin pie spice is a combination of "warm" spices, generally including cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice, and sometimes cloves and mace. While there is no "standard" pumpkin pie spice blend on the market -- each version varies depending on the producer -- it is easy to create your own blend using spices you probably already have at home.

To make your own basic pumpkin pie spice, use 4 parts cinnamon to 2 parts ginger, 1 part allspice, and 1 part nutmeg, adding in some cloves and mace, if desired. Or, adjust the ratios slightly to suit your personal taste, keeping cinnamon as the main spice component.

In addition to pumpkin pies, the blend also works well in sweet potato and squash recipes, coffee cakes, spiced cookies, and mulled ciders.