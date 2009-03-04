Ultimate Guide to the Trentino-Alto Adige Wine Region

­The Trentino-Alto Adige wine regio­n is the northernmost region in Italy's boot; it's at the very top, off to the right. This region is unique because it's comprised of two areas: Trentino and Alto-Adige. From north to south, Alto-Adige is nestled right up on the border of Austria and is known to locals as "Südtirol." Trentino is farther south and maintains more of its Italian culture than its northern counterpart. Residents of Alto-Adige primarily speak German instead of Italian [source: ItalianMade].

Italians are proud of their wine, and they show it through Appellations of Origin. These labels prove that Italian wine has passed a series of tests and regulation standards for growing, harvesting and selling wine. Finding one of these appellations is like finding a giant guarantee stamped on your bottle that the wine came from a specific area and was produced following strict rules. Italy's appellations are:

Advertisement

Denominazione di Origine Controllata (DOC)

Denominazione di Origine Controllata Garantita (DOCG)

Indicazione Geografica Tipica (IGT) [source: ItalianMade]

­The Trentino-Alto Adige wine region has really quite a remarkable and unique recipe for success in winemaking. Two different geographic areas with primarily different languages­ spoken, mixed with a blend of cultures, are working together to produce incredible wine.

In this article, you'll take a look at the history and culture of the region, as well as its agriculture. Then you'll explore famous wines of the region.

Let's get started by checking out the Trentino-Alto Adige wine region's history and culture.