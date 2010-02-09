Ultimate Cake Off Recipes

Try these delicious cake recipes from the first two seasons of
"Ultimate Cake Off" on TLC:
Burnt Sugar Cake with Browned Buttercreme Filling
Buttermilk Cake with Coffee Buttercream
Choc Chai Cake
Chocolate and Coconut Cake
Chocolate Cake with Maraschino Cream Cheese
Citrus and Cream Cake
Cream Cake
Five Spice Pumpkin Cake
Gingerbread Cake
Le Grand Arc-en-Ciel (The Grand Rainbow) Cake
Mango Passion Fruit Cake
Milk Chocolate Mousse Cake
Oriental Bliss Cake
Swanky Cake
Butter-Chocolate Pound Cake with Chocolate Ganache and Raspberry Mousse
Buttermilk Orange Blossom Pound Cake
Chocolate Caramel Decadence
Chocolate Chip Espresso Cake
Deep South Chocolate Cake
French Vanilla Cake
French Vanilla Sour Cream Cake
Gold Cake
Graham Cracker Cake
Orange Pound Cake
Patty-Cakes White Wedding Cake
Raspberry Cake
Red, White and Blue Cake
Simply Cakes
Simply Delicious Yellow Cake
Southern Lemon Butter Cake
Tahitian Vanilla Butter Cake
White Cake
White Velvet Cake
Yo Ho Ho and a Cake Full of Rum
Yummy Yellow Cake
