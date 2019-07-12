How Food Forests Fight Hunger in Cities

It's not unusual for community churches, schools and governments to establish food forests of whatever size they can manage with the help of civic organizations and volunteers. One food forest per area isn't going to totally eradicate the hunger issue, however. In fact, the Urban Food Forest at Browns Mill in Atlanta is one prong of a city-wide effort to make healthy food accessible to 85 percent of city residents by the year 2022.

"The area is a USDA classified food desert, so benefitting the immediate neighborhood is the primary goal," says Mike McCord, a food forest ranger with Trees Atlanta in an email. "A group of neighbors manages the community garden and herb area, while Trees Atlanta and other partners manage the orchard and forested sections of the land."

If the food forest is free and open to the public, how do they keep visitors from taking more than their fair share, or selling the harvest for profit? "We ask that people only harvest food when managers are present, to prevent improper harvesting techniques," McCord explains. "For the most part, our managers are only present at the volunteer days, so those are the only times for harvesting."

Although the movement is now gaining steam, food forests took a minute to get off the ground. The Asheville forest was the first of its kind in the U.S., although Tallarico notes that human agro-ecology systems have been used in many other traditional societies such as those in Java, Bali, Central and South America, and New Guinea over the years. A couple more popped up here and there after Asheville's launch in 1997, but it wasn't until after Seattle's Beacon Hill Food Forest garnered much publicity in 2012 that these projects really started to gain traction. As of 2018, there are more than 70 food forests established across the U.S., and thousands more around the world.

Now That's Cool Want to learn how to design the ideal food forest? Enroll in a permaculture design class to learn the ins and outs of food forest creation. And in case the term is unfamiliar to you, permaculture is "a holistic, living-in-harmony-with-nature worldview, as well as technical approach for how to do so," according to a definition in Modern Farmer (there are many variations of this definition that you'll find if you Google the word.)