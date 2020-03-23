U.S. Food Banks Stretched Thin as Demand Skyrockets in 2020

Not surprisingly, the ACFB has served an unprecedented number of meals in 2020, and they don't anticipate the need slowing down soon.

"Demand for food assistance continues to be significantly higher than before the pandemic," Waide says. "We continue to distribute more food than ever. We've had the largest two months ever in October and November, and anticipate we will continue to distribute record levels of food for many months to come. Thankfully, we have been supported very generously so far by the community, so we can respond aggressively to the crisis. But we need to continue with this support to sustain our response."

The ACFB shared figures to help us put this massive need in perspective: One in eight people (13 percent) were food insecure in Georgia before the pandemic. Now, the 2020 projected impact estimates that number is one in seven (16 percent). The ACFB also reports it's distributing between 40 to 50 percent more food per week than this time one year ago. And in June alone, the ACFB saw a 70 percent increase in food distributed versus June 2019. This October, the ACFB distributed a record-breaking 12 million pounds of food; that's roughly 10 million meals over the course of one month.

While these figures are a snapshot into the ACFB's specific situation, Waide says they're largely representative of how other cities are faring. "Our experience resembles the broader Feeding America network in terms of volume of demand," he says.

Feeding America, a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks, including the ACFB, says local food banks across the country have distributed an estimated 4.2 billion meals to U.S. residents. Roughly 40 percent of patrons were first-time food bank visitors between March and June — and this number could rise once all is said and done, as Feeding America estimates one in six Americans may face hunger due to the pandemic's economic ramifications. That's one reason food banks like the ACFB are relying on their communities more than ever.

"We are spending 50 percent more on our operations right now than prior to the pandemic. Our expenses are up 50 percent, and that's even down a bit since the beginning of the pandemic, but it's trending back up," Waide says. "In the spring, we expect to have to buy a lot more food, and we'll need financial support given that increased level of spending."

Donations, which are key to helping the ACFB feed its growing number of patrons, can be made online at acfb.org.

" " The Atlanta Community Food Bank relies on volunteers, but out of an abundance of caution only limited opportunities are available during COVID. Alyssa Schukar for Feeding America