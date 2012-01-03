How to Make Your Own Infused Vodka

Blueberry Mint infused vodka

Add 2 cups of blueberries and 2 tbsp of fresh mint and let it steep for a week. This one is perfect for summer.

Melon infused vodka Start with about 1/4 of a whole melon. Cut it up, dump it in, and steep for a week.

Lavender Honey infused vodka This one is great because there's no waiting. Take about two tbsp of dried lavender flower. Brew the flower in a regular drip coffee maker with a filter, using about four cups of water. Put the coffee pot's resulting contents into the vodka bottle with a 1/4 cup of lavender honey (available at a gourmet grocery), squeeze in 1/2 a lemon, and stir. Cool it to room temperature and serve. This is doubly relaxing because the lavender is also a great natural way to feel at ease.

Grapefruit infused vodka Make a grapefruit vodka with no added sugar—just fruit. Peel and section the grapefruit, dump it in, add a few twists of rind, and wait two weeks. Perfect for those that like it tart.

Watermelon infused vodka Slice 1/6 of a melon cut into chunks, place in bottle, wait one week.

Apple spice infused vodka One apple, one cinnamon stick, and a clove. This one is great for the holidays.

