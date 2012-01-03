How to Make Your Own Infused Vodka

Flavored vodkas have become all the rage in the past few years. Vanilla, blueberry, raspberry—you name it, it's everywhere. But you don't have to buy it by the bottle. Instead make smaller quantities of fresh infused vodka from organic providers. Infusing your own vodka is much greener because you can use what?s seasonally available to make your eco-cocktail truly shine. And infused vodkas make it unnecessary to use sugary mixers and other junk that just add calories and eco-impact to your drink (more stuff = more impact on the planet, generally speaking). Organic vodkas are also much easier on the planet because they typically use rye that's not treated with any chemicals and pesticides. Plenty shows us that infusing your own vodka is super easy and way tastier than the mass produced variety.
