One of the joys of eating is the differing texture of foods. Croutons are a delicious addition to traditional salads, soups and stews, which provide a burst of flavor and a bite of crunch. Learning to make croutons is easy and the results are much more delicious than the store bought brands. Ready in just minutes, croutons can even been eaten as a bite-size snack. Read the steps listed below and learn about how to make croutons.

Ingredients:

Advertisement

One loaf French bread [source: Deen]

3 tablespoons olive oil

Two cloves of crushed garlic

¼ teaspoon salt

Directions:

Cut the bread into cubes. Ensure that every crouton has a bit of crust. Remember that the best croutons are made from day-old bread, because the staleness adds a crisp bite. Heat the olive oil in a pan with a high heat. Add the crushed garlic and allow it to cook for approximately 50 seconds, until it becomes brown. Add the pieces of bread. Stir the pieces of bread so they get coated in the olive oil and garlic. Continue frying the croutons for two more minutes, or until they are toasted and golden brown. Sprinkle the croutons with salt and serve them in a salad or vegetable soup [source: Scala Quinn ].

For additional seasoning on your croutons, try adding Parmesan cheese or chili pepper flakes. Your favorite dried herbs, such as parsley and oregano, will also add a great taste to your homemade croutons [source: Deen].