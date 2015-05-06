FoodStuff

How Meal Kits Work

Microwave dinners are so 20th century. Meal kits – pre-measured ingredients and gourmet recipes shipped to people’s homes – are taking a growing bite out of the $1 trillion food industry in the U.S. In this episode of FoodStuff, Ben and Cristen visit Atlanta-based meal kit company PeachDish to find out how these newfangled dinners are cooked up.

More Videos

Recent Videos

HowStuffWorks Illustrated: Forgot to Defrost Your Turkey?

FIND OUT MORE

Take a Bite Out of Cheese Curds

FIND OUT MORE

We're Car-hopping at the Varsity, the World's Largest Drive-in!

FIND OUT MORE

How Star Wars Works: Star Wars Celebration’s Tattoo Pavilion

FIND OUT MORE

HowStuffWorks: How To Fold A Shirt

FIND OUT MORE

Foodstuff: The Sexiest Vegetable

FIND OUT MORE