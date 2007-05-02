Italian Cooking

Italian cuisine remains a favorite in America's kitchens, but these days it's more than just spaghetti and meatballs. Thanks to a wide array of dishes like polenta lasagna and artichoke heart pizza, Italian food is clearly more than just past

Take a tour through Italy with the different recipes and step-by-step instructions found in these articles. How to Make Pasta

Advertisement

Americans eat more than 4 billion pounds of pasta each year, and they get to choose from a diverse collection of shapes and types, sauces, ingredients, and cooking methods. We'll teach you how to make all kinds of Italian delights.

How to Make Lasagna

Lasagna is the delicious dish of alternating layers of pasta, sauce, and cheese. Whether you prefer your lasagna served the classic style with meat in between each layer, or you crave broccoli or spinach in between layers, we'll show you how to make lasagna from scratch.

How to Make Meatballs

On a sandwich, in a bowl of pasta, alongside a stuffed pepper ... meatballs are always at home in an Italian dish. Learn to make them properly, and see how a meatball is more than just a ball of meat.

How to Make Pizza

The classic American pizza usually is made with a thin, crisp crust or thick breadlike crust topped with seasoned tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and ingredients, such as Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and olives. Whatever your topping, we'll show you how to make pizzas that will rival the most famous pizzerias.

For more tips on making great meals in your own kitchen, visit our Cooking page.