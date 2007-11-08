Low-Fat Cooking Questions

Q. What substitutions can I use to make some of my favorite recipes healthier?

A. If you have a recipe you want to make healthier? Try any of these simple substitutions.

Instead of 1 cup heavy cream (except whipped), try 1 cup evaporated skim milk.

Instead of 1/2 cup butter/margarine (in baked goods), try 1/4 cup applesauce or prune purée.

Instead of 1 cup sour cream, try 1 cup nonfat or low-fat plain yogurt.

Instead of 1 egg, try 2 egg whites or 1/4 cup liquid egg substitute.

Instead of ground beef, try lean ground turkey breast.

Instead of oil or butter for sautéing, try chicken or vegetable broth or nonstick vegetable cooking spray.

Remember that although reduced-fat and low-fat versions of products like sour cream and cream cheese can yield delicious results, fat-free versions don't always behave like their full-fat counterparts. Use caution when substituting fat-free products, especially in dishes that are heated.