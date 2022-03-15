The Maqui Berry Isn't Just a Superfood; It's Also a Superfruit

" " The maqui berry fruit starts out as a bright, red berry and eventually intensifies to a deep purple color. JENG BO YUAN/Shutterstock

The term superfood was reportedly coined in 2005 by a nutrition expert who was trying to spread the word about the health benefits of eating nutritionally dense fruits and vegetables. Since then everything from kale and quinoa to coconut oil and the açai berry have been deemed superfoods.

Well, now there's another berry to add to that list: the maqui berry. But like the açai, the maqui berry is also considered a superfruit. Superfruits are full of antioxidants, nutrient dense and come in a rainbow of rich, deep colors.

A study published in 2018 in the journal Food and Science Nutrition found that superfruits are a "valuable source of functional foods due to the phytochemical compositions and their corresponding antioxidant activities." They also have numerous flavonoids, carotenoids and anthocyanins, which are sometimes believed to protect cells from damage that could lead to cancer.

The study listed several superfruits, including:

açai

acerola cherry

goji berry

jaboticaba

Java plum

Brazilian cherry

And of course, the maqui berry.