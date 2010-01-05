10 Regional Foods You've Never Heard Of

The United States is known as a melting pot, and food is no exception: The national menu is a mix of cuisines from all over the world. The influence from every nationality that has landed in America can be found, with regional cuisines developing as early as the mid-19th century [source: Collins]. Sometimes it's not the ingredients but the technique that provides the influence. When enough people of the same nationality move into a region, that food culture infuses itself into the neighborhood kitchens and restaurants. The techniques are introduced and the ingredients become more readily available. Before you know it, a regional cuisine is established and local foods emerge. Here are 10 regional foods you may have never heard of.
Advertisement