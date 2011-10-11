5 Recipes for Meals that Keep Well

" " Freezer food may not seem all that appetizing, but it tastes much better when you make it yourself. Jupiterimages/Photos.com/ Thinkstock

I adore cooking -- I just prefer to minimize the effort and mess when I have small children under my feet (which is pretty much all the time). Make-ahead meals that refrigerate or freeze well are favorites of people with hectic lives, and they certainly save me time and hassle. Plus, meals prepared at home have fewer preservatives and usually taste better than the frozen dinners available at your local grocery store.

There are many techniques for make-ahead meals. Some cooks prepare double batches and then eat half that day and freeze the rest for a future dinner. Others spend weekend afternoons preparing food weeks or even months in advance. Most meals can be refrigerated for three days. By comparison, you can freeze food for longer periods of time, but the dish will start to lose its flavor after 2 to 6 months on ice.

All you need is a little bit of advance preparation to avoid a life full of takeout and expensive delivery pizza. Keep reading for our favorite freezer-friendly meal options.