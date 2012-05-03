Jim Deliman's Carrot Saffron Soup

Peel and cut carrots into 1-inch-long chunks. Discard leafy end pieces. Clean and chop one medium onion and one clove garlic. Heat a 2- or 3-quart saucepan over high heat and add olive oil.

Once heated, add carrots and onions and sweat over medium heat for about 5 minutes. Add garlic and continue cooking for another 5 minutes.

Using an immersion blender, blend until smooth. If puree is too thick, you can add water, milk or cream to thin soup. When you add any thinning liquid, you will need to heat the soup until new liquid is hot. Adjust salt and pepper as needed. Serve hot in crusty bread bowls. Garnish with a dollop of sour cream and chopped parsley.