Jim Deliman's Carrot Saffron Soup

Two bags of carrots, peeled and cut into chunks (3 cups)
1 medium onion, roughly chopped
1 clove garlic, roughly diced
1 can chicken broth (16 oz)
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
Pinch of saffron threads. (1/4 teaspoon)
Method:
Peel and cut carrots into 1-inch-long chunks. Discard leafy end pieces. Clean and chop one medium onion and one clove garlic. Heat a 2- or 3-quart saucepan over high heat and add olive oil.
Once heated, add carrots and onions and sweat over medium heat for about 5 minutes. Add garlic and continue cooking for another 5 minutes.
Add chicken broth, salt, pepper and saffron. Cover pot and simmer over low heat until carrots are tender (about 20 minutes). Remove from heat.
Using an immersion blender, blend until smooth. If puree is too thick, you can add water, milk or cream to thin soup. When you add any thinning liquid, you will need to heat the soup until new liquid is hot. Adjust salt and pepper as needed. Serve hot in crusty bread bowls. Garnish with a dollop of sour cream and chopped parsley.
Serves 4 to 6.
