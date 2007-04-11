Chicken Casserole

Casseroles that call for cooked chicken are a great way to use up leftovers. No leftover chicken in the fridge? Pick up a fully cooked rotisserie from your supermarket and save yourself the hassle of roasting your own.

Chicken casseroles are easy to make in advance and freeze until needed. Just line a casserole dish with plastic wrap, then lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray. Follow instructions but do not bake; instead seal with plastic wrap and freeze. Once frozen solid, the casserole can be removed from the dish and placed in a plastic storage bag. To bake, remove casserole from freezer the night before you wish to bake it; unwrap it and place in the original casserole dish. Defrost in the refrigerator and then bake in a preheated oven as the recipe directs.