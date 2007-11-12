Christmas Cooking Questions

Q. Do you have any shortcuts that can help busy people prepare for Christmas dinner?

Q. Do you have any shortcuts that can help busy people prepare for Christmas dinner?

A. If the thought of preparing Christmas dinner filling you with yuletide dread, take a shortcut this year by purchasing the main dish.

Many large supermarkets now sell roasted turkeys for the holidays. Just heat and serve with your favorite homemade side dishes and desserts. Remember to order in advance.

To add a festive touch to cold beverages, freeze cranberries and/or mint sprigs in ice cubes. Fill decorative bags with small Christmas cookies and place them in a basket by the door for perfect party favors or gifts for unexpected guests.