4 Fall Harvest Winery Dinner Party Ideas

What better way to celebrate the changing seasons than a "wine harvest" dinner party? Creating this party is simple and requires only a few elements. Scale of difficulty: Easy to Moderate
First things first. Invite your closest friends. We've come up with a memorable and unique way to get your party-goers in the mood.
Create your own invitations!
We bought scraps of decorative paper from our local stationery store, cut them into 3 x 3 pieces, printed the names on the computer and accented them with a dry leaf. Now you can assign your guests their seats.
Many people get anxious or simply don't have the time to create an attractive, inexpensive centerpiece; we're going to show you how.
We took an old bread basket and used it to create the base. You could use similar baskets as well. If you cannot find anything in your home, check for some at your local home-decorating store. Purchase materials such as grapevine balls, flowers, and purple and green grapes to create a centerpiece like the one shown here.
Tip: Gather all your supplies in one area so it will be easier for you to access everything when setting up for your party.
