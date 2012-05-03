4 Fall Harvest Winery Dinner Party Ideas

" " Nothing says fall like falling leaves, pumpkins, and rich autumn colors. Courtesy of Homemadesimple.com

Many people get anxious or simply don't have the time to create an attractive, inexpensive centerpiece; we're going to show you how.

We took an old bread basket and used it to create the base. You could use similar baskets as well. If you cannot find anything in your home, check for some at your local home-decorating store. Purchase materials such as grapevine balls, flowers, and purple and green grapes to create a centerpiece like the one shown here.

Advertisement

Tip: Gather all your supplies in one area so it will be easier for you to access everything when setting up for your party.