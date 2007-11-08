Holiday Cooking Tips

" " Enjoy the holidays and take the stress out of your cooking projects with these helpful hints. See more pictures of Holiday noshes. Mishie

Cooking a great feast to share with family and friends is one of the many joys of the holidays -- and one of the many stresses. There are so many different things to remember and so many things that can go wrong. However, when everything goes right, it's one of the best holiday gifts of all.

Planning ahead is one of the keys to making the holiday cooking stress-free. Knowing how to prepare food and having all the right ingredients on hand is critical as well. And don't be afraid to make too much -- the leftovers are one of the best parts to a holiday meal, and they don't need to be repetitious or boring.

Check out the following for tips that will help to make your holiday feast go smoothly:

Holiday Gravy Tips

Gravy's not difficult to make -- you just need to know what to do! Learn how to make the best gravy.

Holiday Meal Tips

Get some ideas for planning and getting organized as you prepare to start cooking your family's feast.

What Can You Do with a Can of Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce?

Did you buy too many cans of cranberry sauce? No worries. Check out these ideas for using it in new and unique ways!

Holiday Leftover Makeover

Don't get the leftover blues. Get great ideas here for making the most -- and the best -- of leftovers.

For tips on one of the keys to a great holiday meal, see the next page to learn more about gravy!

