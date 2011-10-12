Holiday Hostess Recipes

Advertisement
Halloween Recipes:
- Ghost Mini Pizzas
- Trick or Treat Candy Bar Cupcakes
- Marshmallow Slime Serving Goo
- Mommy's Witch's Brew
Advertisement
Thanksgiving Recipes:
- Greek Pumpkin Phyllo Triangles
- Mommy's Greek Stuffing
- Mommy's Greek Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwiches
- Babee's Baklava
Advertisement
Christmas Recipes:
- Georgetown Cupcake Gingerbread Cupcakes with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting
- Georgetown Cupcake Peppermint Bark
- Greek Butter Cookies (Koulourakia)
Advertisement