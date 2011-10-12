Holiday Hostess Recipes

By: TLC
From Halloween treats to Thanksgiving comfort foods, D.C. Cupcakes has you covered.
Contents
  1. Halloween Recipes
  2. Thanksgiving Recipes
  3. Christmas Recipes
  4. Valentine's Day Recipes

Halloween Recipes:

  • Ghost Mini Pizzas
  • Trick or Treat Candy Bar Cupcakes
  • Marshmallow Slime Serving Goo
  • Mommy's Witch's Brew

Thanksgiving Recipes:

  • Greek Pumpkin Phyllo Triangles
  • Mommy's Greek Stuffing
  • Mommy's Greek Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwiches
  • Babee's Baklava

Christmas Recipes:

  • Georgetown Cupcake Gingerbread Cupcakes with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting
  • Georgetown Cupcake Peppermint Bark
  • Greek Butter Cookies (Koulourakia)

Valentine's Day Recipes:

  • Georgetown Cupcake Red Velvet Cupcakes with Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting
  • Sophie & Katherine's Chocolate Truffles
  • Strawberry Shortbread Cookie Valentine's Day Treats

