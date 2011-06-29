How to Throw an All-organic Dinner Party

" " Keep your guests happy and healthy with an organic menu. Goodshoot/ Thinkstock

With all of the negative rumblings about pesticides, factory farming and evil seed companies, it's clear that consciousness about our food sources has gone mainstream. Even most large grocery store chains now have a decent organic section. So it makes sense that you might want your next dinner party to be all-organic. But if you're not 100 percent sure what the big deal is about organic, here's a quick little primer.

Organic produce means the fruits and vegetables are grown without the use of chemical pesticides or synthetic fertilizers, as well as not being genetically modified. Organic meat and dairy means that the animals used have been fed a diet of grass or organic feed and are allowed access to clean water,.

If you're looking for 100 percent organic foods, then it needs to say "certified organic" on the label. If you're OK with food that is largely organic, you can just look for the "organic" tag, meaning that it's made with at least 95 percent organic ingredients. Finally, if the label states that the product is "made with organic ingredients" then you'll know that it has a minimum of 70 percent organic ingredients and that there are restrictions on how the other 30 percent was grown.

