Planning a Gluten-free Thanksgiving

" " Cranberry sauce is delicious, but you can eat more than that if you're on a gluten-free diet. ©iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Imagine sitting down to the traditional Thanksgiving feast. Mounds of stuffing, lakes of gravy, baskets of rolls, slabs of pie all go round the table -- and past your plate. Your turkey is undressed; your mashed potatoes, a barren desert. Even your salad is unadorned. As for dessert -- well, does cranberry sauce count?

Celiac disease is an intolerance to gluten. Gluten is found in foods made with wheat, including bread, pie crust and flour-thickened gravy. But people with this condition don't have to feel like Oliver Twist on Thanksgiving. Between ready-made products and a creative, resourceful cook, a gluten-free feast can be as sumptuous as any other -- and (don't tell) more healthy.

Advertisement

First, let's get to know the enemy. Then we'll talk ways to defeat it.