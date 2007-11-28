" " Sugar substitutions come in many forms. Learn which ones work best in your coffee or in your cake.

Following a recipe is a great way to learn how to bake, but what happens if you're missing an ingredient? Or what if you have a food allergy to something the recipe calls for? One way to sidestep these common baking issues is to learn how to make ingredient substitutions.

Find out how to make a sugar substitution or how to bake cookies with half the calories. Check out these articles and learn helpful tips on different recipe ingredient substitutions:

Baking Flour Facts

All-purpose flour sometimes doesn't cut it. So what is the difference between pastry and cake flour? Find out in this article.

Baking Powder Questions

Some recipes call for baking powder, some for baking soda and others for both. What is the difference between baking soda and baking powder?

Balsamic Vinegar Questions

Replace your heavy dressing with a lighter balsamic vinegar and oil mix. How else can you use balsamic vinegar? Find out here.

Brunch and Breakfast Tips

Everyone knows the difference between a pancake and a waffle, but what is the difference between biscuits and scones? Find out in this article.

Canned vs. Fresh Jalapeños?

Is there a difference between canned and fresh jalapeños? Learn about the spicy truth in this article.

Condensed Milk vs. Evaporated Milk

One is thick and one is thicker. Learn what the difference is between condensed milk and evaporated milk.

Cooking Oil Questions

What is the difference between light and regular oil? How do you replace oil with apple sauce in a recipe? Find out in this article.

Cream Cheese Questions

Can you use cream cheese in place of heavy whipping cream in a recipe? You most certainly can! Find out how to do it in this article.

Dinner Preparation Tips

Have a recipe that calls for dicing onions and chopping celery? Find out what is the difference is between dicing and chopping.

Easy Cooking Substitution Solutions

Is it possible to make cooking substitutions without changing the flavor or recipe for a dish? Find out in this article.

Is Honey the Same as Sugar?

Can you replace honey directly for sugar in a recipe? Find out how to replace white sugar with golden honey in this article.

Potato Questions

Is there a difference between sweet potatoes and yams? There most certainly is! Find out out what that difference is in this article.

Questions About Cooking with Butter

Is there a difference between salted and unsalted butter? What about between margarine and butter? Find out when to use each one in this article.

Sherbet vs. Sorbet

Two deliciously cold desserts, but what is the difference? Find out what sets sherbet apart from sorbet in this article.

Vanilla Extract Questions

What exactly is vanilla extract and why do so many baked goods call for it? Find out what vanilla extract is about in this article.

What is Carob?

Want to make a chocolate dessert but don't want to use actual chocolate? Find out how carob makes a great stand in for chocolate in this article.