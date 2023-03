In 2010, chef Martin Blunos, who owns two Michelin-starred restaurants in England, devised a sandwich that cost £110—nearly $179—making it the world’s priciest at the time. “We Brits are known to love our cheese sandwiches,” Blunos said, “and here’s one that not only comes with a royal price tag but is fit for the banqueting table.” Fit for a king, indeed: it consists of specially produced cheddar made from white truffles (which alone accounts for more than 80 percent of the total cost of the sandwich), powdered gold dust (which Brunos said “gives it a really special look”), and century-old balsamic vinegar, all piled atop sourdough bread. The chef’s suggestion? Pair it with a bottle of Krug—one of the most elite Champagnes in the world—and voilà: the priciest glorified grilled cheese on Earth.

Advertisement