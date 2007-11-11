Tips for Cooking Meat

Q. I see game meats at my grocery store, but I'm not sure how to prepare them. Can you describe the different kinds of game meats that are available, and how to cook them?

A. Game meats are becoming more common not only on restaurant menus, but for home cooks, as well. Don't be scared away by these unusual meats -- most are very flavorful and easy to prepare. While some may appear on your supermarket's meat counter, you may need to special order others from your butcher.

Buffalo, also referred to as bison, is similar in taste to beef. It is high in protein and very low in cholesterol. It also has about half the fat and calories of beef. Buffalo should be cooked slowly at a low temperature and should be served rare to medium-rare.

Ostrich is a tender, lean red meat with a somewhat delicate flavor, and it is extremely low in fat and cholesterol. Quick grilling and sautéing are the best cooking methods.

With virtually no fat and lots of protein, farm-raised rabbit has a sweet flavor and is an excellent alternative to chicken. Cook rabbit as you would chicken -- grill, sauté, roast or braise.

Venison is low in fat, calories and cholesterol. Like buffalo, it is a healthy alternative to beef. It has a richer flavor than beef and should be cooked quickly over high heat and served rare to medium-rare.