10 Creative Cupcake Decorating Techniques

Whether you make cupcakes from scratch or buy them premade, there's always good reason to add an eye-catching finishing touch. Here are 10 imaginative ways to spruce up this classic dessert. Whatever decorating tips you employ, remember to brush freshly baked cupcakes with your fingers or a clean paintbrush to get rid of any stray crumbs before you start frosting or glazing. The experience of eating a cupcake also has to do with how it's displayed. When your batch is ready to serve, set them out on an attractive platter of some kind, such as a rustic cake stand, silver serving dish or plate with an interesting pattern. Have fun and remember that when it comes to decorating cupcakes, your imagination is the limit!
Advertisement