5 Steps to Indoor Grilling Goodness

When your grilling activities are sidelined in the dead of winter or the steamy humidity of a smoggy summer, you can still get a set of tantalizing char marks on your chicken breasts. You can even mesquite smoke your ribs and give your turkey breast an enticing, golden brown finish. How? By bringing the grilling indoors, that's how.
Indoor grilling is growing in popularity, and there are quite a few ways to do the honors, too. Contact grills may have opened the door to new innovations in indoor grilling, but you don't need an expensive range setup or countertop appliance to grill food inside.
Let's take a look at five ways you can get smoky goodness into your food without setting foot outdoors. These are grill master worthy techniques, too. No liquid smoke here.