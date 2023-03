Coarsely chop for salsas: A quick chop of the carrots and a toss into homemade or bottled salsas gives a brighter look and crunchier texture.

Toss in soups: Add a handful to canned or homemade soups, and cook until just tender for a heartier and more healthful bowl.

Use as a base for stir-fries: Not only can you add them to your favorite stir-fry, but you also can serve stir-fries over cooked matchstick carrots instead of rice. Make a quick side dish: Toss carrots with a little olive oil, a sprinkle of lemon juice, and some chopped parsley and raisins.