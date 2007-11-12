Citrus Tips

" " Use both the juice and the peel in cooking to get the most out of citrus fruits. See more pictures of fruit. ©2007 Stockbyte

Q. I love the vitamins and nutrients in citrus fruits. What are some tips for incorporating them into my daily meals?

A. You can use lemons and limes to add zip to your dishes, both sweet and savory, and it's not just the inside that can be beneficial -- both the peel and juice add a refreshing twist to recipes.

If the peel is to be used, scrub the fruit thoroughly with warm, soapy water to remove wax and any traces of insecticide. To remove the peel (colored part only), use a fine-toothed grater or a special tool called a zester. If using both the peel and juice of the fruit, remove the peel before juicing.

More juice will be available if the fruit is at room temperature. Or, warm it in the microwave at HIGH for about 30 seconds before juicing. Roll the fruit around on the counter under the flat of your hand before cutting it in half. This releases juice from the small juice-filled sacs. Use a reamer or juicer to extract the juice.