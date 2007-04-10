Cooking Lobster

Lobster is a crustacean that is considered more of a luxury food item. It is typically only available in the spring and summer. Lobsters are cooked by weight. Even though they turn bright red almost immediately, this is not an indication of doneness. When boiling, the cooking time begins once the water has returned to a boil.

Boiling lobsters is the most common way to prepare this type of shellfish; grilling is another great option. We'll first take a look at how to properly boil at lobster.