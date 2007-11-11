Cooking with Pork

Q. I would love to try some pork recipes, but I am diabetic. Is pork acceptable for a diabetic diet?

A. Often thought of as a "bad for you" food, pork can be a healthy part of the diabetic diet. Many cuts are quite lean; as a matter of fact, pork is 50 percent leaner than it was in the late 1960s because of better feeding practices and improved genetics. It is also an excellent source of protein.

What to look for: Choose fresh pork that has a pale pink color. Avoid pork that is gray-colored. Any fat should be firm and creamy white, not yellow. The meat should have no odd odors. The surface should be moist but not slimy.

Storage: Pork may be stored in its original supermarket wrap unless the package is leaking. Store fresh pork in the coldest part of the refrigerator, about 36°F to 40°F, and use within two to three days. If not used within this time, wrap in moisture-proof material, label, date, and freeze at 0°F or lower.