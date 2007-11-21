Entertaining and Party Planning Tips

" " A great party begins with good planning. Learn how throw a stress-free bash, complete with all the trimmings. ©2007 HowStuffWorks

Throwing a party is usually more involved than attending one. When you have guests over to your home, there are tons of things to consider, such as food, beverages, seating and whether or not you want guests to bring something or someone.

Luckily the stress of entertaining can be easily ameliorated with a little bit of planning and a few party-throwing tricks. In this article you'll find all sorts of hints, suggestions and answers to questions regarding how to throw the ultimate bash with minimal stress.

Check out these links to learn about everything entertaining-related:

Brunch and Breakfast Tips

Forget the dinner party! Pancakes, scones, French toast and coffee create the perfect Sunday-morning aroma for a splendid breakfast get together.

Food Safety Tips

If you're throwing a dinner party or sushi get together, you'll want to make sure your guests feel as good at your party as when they leave it! Make sure you brush up on your food safety tips before dinnertime.

Food Storage Tips

After a party you're bound to have leftovers. Find out the best way to properly store those goodies so they don't go bad.

Holiday Cooking Tips

The holiday season is the ultimate entertaining time of the year. Check out these tips on how to throw a yuletide bash with style.

Kitchen Appliance Tips

The best way to prepare for a party is to get to know your tools at hand, especially if you're throwing a dinner party. Learn about kitchen appliances in this article.

Party Planning Tips

From goodie bags to appetizers, this article has all the tricks of the trade for holding a successful party, even if it's your first time playing host.

Potluck Questions and Tips

Take the stress out of Thanksgiving dinner by turning it into a potluck style bash. Learn how to throw a delicious potluck party in this article.

Quick Summer Meal Tips

Summer is a great time for light and crisp dinners and late-night porch parties. Learn the best meal tips for throwing a great summer dinner party.

Recipe Tips

The best dinner parties begin with the best recipes. Learn how to enhance your recipes with the helpful tips in this article.