" " The right food storage can keep your food fresh and kitchen organized. For example, jars can be a convenient way to store pasta. ©Feng Yu

Food storage is an issue that comes up again and again as you work in the kitchen. After cooking that delicious meal, where are you supposed to store the leftovers? How long will certain foods last in your fridge and pantry? What is the best way to freeze food? How can you keep your kitchen safe and organized?

The articles below provide the answers to these food storage questions and more. Nobody likes wasting food, so learn how to keep your food fresh and safe with these food storage answers and tips.